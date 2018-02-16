Suspect enters plea in Salina stabbing death

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A man in central Kansas has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man.

Leonardo Velasquez, 38, waived his right to a preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Thursday in Saline County District Court and entered the plea that reduced his original first-degree murder charge.

Police found 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas dead in the back seat of his car Sept. 10 while the vehicle was parked in a driveway. A probable cause affidavit says the Solomon man was struck and stabbed more than 100 times, and that DNA evidence and shoe prints connects the crime to Velasquez.

Velasquez’s sentencing is April 2. He faces up to more than 41 years in prison.