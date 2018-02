FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking for the the public’s assistance in locating Juan Montalvo.

He is wanted for Non Appearance for his sentencing for a Rape conviction, according to the Finney County Sheriff’s Department.

Montalvo, is 38 years old, 6-foo-3 and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address was 2917 N. Fleming, apartment #608 in Garden City.

If you have information about Montalvo’s location, please contact the Finney County Sheriff’s Office.