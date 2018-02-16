UPDATE: Kansas man critically wounded in shooting dies

TOPEKA- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just before 2a.m.Friday, police responded to the report of a shooting at a home in the 3500 block of SE Girard in Topeka, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Officers located an adult male victim identified as 42-year-old Tyrone Bagget, Topeka in critical condition suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital and died.

Detectives, Crime Scene investigators and K9 teams responded to process the scene and gather evidence. There have been no arrests made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department.

———–

TOPEKA— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting.

Just before 2a.m.Friday, police responded to the report of a shooting at a home in the 3500 block of SE Girard in Topeka, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Officers located an adult male victim in critical condition suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to an area hospital.

Detectives, Crime Scene investigators and K9 teams responded to process the scene and gather evidence. There have been no arrests made at this time. Police did not release the victim’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department.