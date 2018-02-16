Man sentenced in deaths of Kansas mother, 3 kids

PARSONS, Kan. (AP) — A former Montgomery County man was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of a southeast Kansas woman and her three children.

The Kansas Attorney General says 26-year-old David Cornell Bennett Jr., formerly of Cherryvale, was sentenced Friday for capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to killing 29-year-old Cami Umbarger and her three minor children in Parsons in November 2013.

The state dropped its intention to seek the death penalty as part of the plea deal.

Testimony at a preliminary hearing in October 2014 indicated the victims were strangled. Witnesses testified Bennett repeatedly tried to contact Umbarger after they met at a club in Independence. Family members said the two had dated briefly but Umbarger tried to end the relationship.