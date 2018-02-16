Kansas man jailed after overnight standoff

Upon arrival officers attempted to make contact with the resident. They then saw the fugitive Harley Dodds, 37, Topeka, through a window.

Dodds refused to comply and come outside. Negotiators and Response team were called to the scene to assist. After several hours of trying to persuade Dodds to come out, Response Team members entered the residence and Dodds was taken into custody without any further incident.

He was transported and booked into the Shawnee Co jail. Dodds has previous convictions for criminal threat, obstruction, drugs, his role in a burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.