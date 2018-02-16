Kan. man was bloody, naked before federal officer shooting

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas man was walking along an Arizona highway naked and bleeding before he was fatally shot by a federal officer last month.

Reports released this week by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office contain details about the condition of 51-year-old Tyler Miller before the Jan. 5 shooting.

The FBI’s Phoenix office says a U.S. Forest Service officer initially stopped to help Miller on Highway 89A in Oak Creek Canyon, about 100 miles north of Phoenix.

According to family, the Hutchinson man was heading to a retreat in Sedona when he crashed his truck.

A deputy wrote Officer Krista Kuhns sounded “shaky and was speaking loudly” over a radio and then shots were fired.

The Miller family’s attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.