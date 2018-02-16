GED Orientation classes starting at Barton Community College

BUSINESS NEWS

Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will start its nine-week GED Preparation Class on March 12 with an application deadline of February 26.

Barton has introduced a new orientation schedule and attendance policy for those interested in the preparation class.

Students will now be required to attend the three orientation classes, March 12-14, and the first day of class on March 15, failure to attend all four days will result in removal of the student from the program.

The March 12 session is from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. with optional WorkReady! testing from 3-4:30 p.m. The day will include welcome information along with required testing. On March 13 from 9-11:30 a.m., partner agencies will talk about their services with the 12:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. time slot available to the students who need Adult Basic Education re-testing and continual WorkReady! testing. All students will be meeting with their instructor one on one on March 14 to discuss goals, their expectations, attendance requirements, workload, etc. Appointments will be 30 minutes each.

On Thursday, March 15, students will have the choice to begin attending the morning class pathway from 8-11 a.m. or the evening hybrid class pathway from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

There is a one-time $65 fee for materials. Once students have completed the preparation courses, they will be able to take the official GED test. The cost to take the GED test is $132.

Individuals who are interested in taking the GED exam without any preparation instruction can do so right away but are urged to receive advising before moving forward.

Students must bring a valid Kansas ID. Minors must bring a parent or legal guardian to enroll and must also bring their disclaimer or exemption documentation from their high school or online program.

To sign up or for more information contact Susanne Yarmer at yarmers@bartonccc.edu or (620) 786-7560.