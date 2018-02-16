Friday Sports Headlines

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Shaquille Morris had 23 points and 13 rebounds, including a tie-breaking putback in the final two minutes, to help No. 19 Wichita State defeat Temple 93-86. Darral Willis had 24 points for the Shockers, who trailed by 14 at halftime. Temple hit a season-high 16 3-point shots on 29 attempts. Obi Enechionyia led the Owls with 17 points,

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright says he isn’t thinking about retirement. He also isn’t pondering a contract extension. The 36-year-old former Cardinals ace help an impromptu news conference to talk about what he does not want to talk about. Wainwright is in the final season of a five-year contract. He says his sole focus is performing at his best this season. That was not the case last season and Wainwright acknowledged it became a problem.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Jesse Hahn has changed uniforms and spring training sites in the past three weeks, but his goal remains the same: to break camp as a starting pitcher. Hahn was working out last month at Oakland’s complex in Mesa, and then was traded to Kansas City on Jan. 29 in a deal that sent Brandon Moss to the Athletics. Hahn went 3-6 with a 5.30 ERA in 14 games with the A’s. He spent time on the disabled list. He has taken a proactive approach with the Royals’ training staff to stay on the mound.

UNDATED (AP) – The NFL has named five sites as finalists to host the NFL draft in 2019 and 2020. The finalists to host either the 2019 or 2020 draft include Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas and Nashville, plus a combined entry of Cleveland and Canton, Ohio. The NFL will announce final selections in May during the league’s spring meetings in Atlanta.

National Headlines

PHOENIX (AP) – New Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks says wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has told him he’ll return for a 15th NFL season, making the announcement in an interview on the “Doug & Wolf” sports talk radio show. The 34-year-old Fitzgerald finished second in the NFL with 109 catches last season. He needs 92 receptions to move into second on the NFL’s all-time list, and 390 yards receiving to pass Terrell Owens for No. 2 in that category.

UNDATED (AP) – Sebastian Janikowski’s career with the Oakland Raiders has ended after 18 seasons. Owner Mark Davis has released a statement thanking the kicker for his contributions to the franchise. Janikowski is the Raiders’ all-time leader with 268 games played and 1,799 points. His 55 field goals from at least 50 yards are the most in NFL history.

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) – The Toronto Blue Jays have worked out a one-year, $10 million deal with lefty Jaime Garcia, a contract that includes a team option for 2019. Garcia gets $8 million this year and the Jays have a $10 million option with a $2 million buyout. The 31-year-old went 5-10 with a 4.41 ERA in 27 starts for Atlanta, Minnesota and the New York Yankees.

BALTIMORE (AP) – A person familiar with the negotiations says pitcher Andrew Cashner and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract. The 31-year-old right-hander is 42-64 with a 3.80 ERA in eight major league seasons, including an 11-11 record with a 3.40 earned run average for Texas last year. His new deal could be worth $41 million over three seasons if he pitches 200 innings annually.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi has filed its appeal of the NCAA committee on infractions’ decision to ban the football program from the postseason in 2018, limit unofficial recruiting visits and cite the school for lack institutional control in a case involving 21 violations. The NCAA committee handed down its decision in December after a lengthy investigation. Ole Miss had already self-imposed a bowl ban for 2017, let go of two assistants and disassociated with nine boosters before the NCAA added its penalties.

UNDATED (AP) – Fifth-ranked Cincinnati has seen its 16-game winning streak come to an end. Corey Davis Jr. and Devin Davis each scored 16 points to lead Houston past the Bearcats, 67-62. Jacob Evans had a team-high 16 points for Cincinnati, which shot just 39 percent in falling to 23-3 overall, 12-1 in the conference.

UNDATED (AP) – Sixth-ranked Purdue has followed a 19-game winning streak by dropping three in a row, and No. 8 Ohio State lost for just the second time in 15 Big Ten games. Ethan Happ scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Badgers’ 57-53 win over the Boilermakers. Tony Carr scored 30 points and Mike Watkins had a double-double as Penn State ripped the Buckeyes, 79-56.

UNDATED (AP) – The Denver Nuggets tied a team record with 24 3-pointers and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to win the last two games before the NBA All-Star break. Nikola Jokic (JOH’-kihch) finished with 30 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high 17 assists as the Nuggets outscored Milwaukee, 134-123. Taj Gibson scored a season-high 28 points and Jimmy Butler added 24 in Minnesota’s 119-111 comeback over the Lakers.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott were the winners of NASCAR’s two qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway. Blaney edged out Penske teammate Joey Logano to take the first race and land a spot in the second row for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Elliott won the second race in a Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to put a temporary halt on the Team Penske dominance.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Houston 67 (5) Cincinnati 62

Final Wisconsin 57 (6) Purdue 53

Final Penn St. 79 (8) Ohio St. 56

Final (9) Gonzaga 76 Loyola Marymount 46

Final San Francisco 70 (15) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63

Final (17) Arizona 77 (25) Arizona St. 70

Final (19) Wichita St. 93 Temple 86