USD 428 receives many hours of volunteer service

Each a year a report is formulated to show the amount of volunteer hours at USD 428 in Great Bend.

The summary indicates that volunteers provide an estimated 107 hours each week across the district in the fiscal year of 2017-2018, with many additional hours relating to special events. The numbers are based on a 32-week school year, with the most volunteer hours coming at the Great Bend Middle School, with just under 31 hours a week.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says parents help with 8th grade recognition, site council, Panther Booster Club, and concession stands at the Middle School.

The Great Bend High School receives 26 hours of volunteer service with parents helping with open houses, debate judging, dances, and conferences. Riley Elementary School had the most volunteer hours of the five grade schools with 16 hours a week.