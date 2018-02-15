Thursday Sports Headlines

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Barry Brown scored 25 points and Xavier Sneed added 13 points and six rebounds to help lead Kansas State to a convincing 82-72 victory over Oklahoma State. Dean Wade had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists while Kamau Stokes scored 11 for Kansas State. The Wildcats were 1-3 in their previous four contests.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals had the most feared bullpen in the majors in 2014 and ’15 with Wade Davis, Greg Holland and Kelvin Herrera helping them advance to back-to-back World Series. That’s no longer the case entering 2018. The back end of the bullpen remains unsettled as Royals opened spring training with pitchers and catchers reporting. Herrera led the team with 26 saves last season but lost his closing job as he battled forearm tightness.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart is nearing the end of his third season and still looking to deliver big things. The Longhorns are hovering near the bottom of the Big 12 and their NCAA Tournament hopes are slipping away. They’ve had three straight losses, including a 74-73 double-overtime defeat against Baylor on Monday night. But Smart isn’t ready to declare his team in a free fall.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Brooke McCarty and Joyner Holmes scored 13 points apiece to help No. 6 Texas beat Texas Tech 87-72. Five Longhorns reached double figures as they beat Tech for the 10th straight time.

UNDATED (AP) – West Virginia’s trip to Kansas headlines Big 12 play. The Jayhawks enter the weekend a game behind league-leading Texas Tech with five games left to play. The Mountaineers are two games behind the Red Raiders and can draw even with Kansas with a win in Morgantown

National Headlines

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – American Mikaela Shiffrin has won gold in the women’s giant slalom in her Pyeongchang Olympic debut, using a hard-charging final run to win her second career Olympic gold medal. The 22-year-old American standout trailed by 0.20 seconds heading into the last run, but made up ground in no time by powering through ruts that had developed on the course.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Sweden’s Hanna Oeberg has pulled off a major upset in the women’s 15-kilometer biathlon at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Oeberg beat out two-time gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier to capture the gold medal. Slovakia’s Anastasiya Kuzmina took home silver, and Germany’s Dahlmeier captured the bronze.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts for sexual comments he made about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on another station. KNBR-AM said in a statement that host Patrick Connor has been dismissed. Connor apologized on Twitter, calling his comments “inappropriate.”

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – 2012 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel says he is making a football comeback. Manziel announced that he’ll participate in the developmental Spring League in Austin, Texas, which will play from March 28 to April 15. The league is designed for players hoping to impress NFL scouts. The league confirmed Manziel will participate.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – The Vancouver Canucks have signed general manager Jim Benning to a multiyear contract extension. Benning has served four years in the role since joining the Canucks in May 2014. Prior to joining the Canucks, Benning spent seven seasons as an assistant general manager with the Boston Bruins, being part of a Stanley Cup champion in 2011.

UNDATED (AP) – Chicago White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia won his salary arbitration case against the team and will get a raise to $6.7 million instead of the club’s $5.85 million offer. Garcia was a first-time All-Star last year, when he was second in the AL batting race and set career bests with a .330 average, 18 homers and 80 RBIs. He made $3 million. Players now lead 8-6 with arbitration decisions.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Providence 76 (3) Villanova 71

Final (4) Xavier 102 Seton Hall 90

Final (10) Auburn 76 Kentucky 66

Final OT Florida St. 81 (11) Clemson 79

Final (12) Duke 74 Virginia Tech 52

Final (22) Michigan 74 Iowa 59

Final (24) Nevada 77 Boise St. 72