Police investigate graffiti alleging threat at Salina school

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 305 Salina are investigating graffiti alleging a potential shooting threat.

After discovery of the graffiti at Lakewood Middle School, 1135 East Lakewood Circle, school district officials contacted police to determine the credibility of the threat.

USD 305 want to reassure the community that the district takes all threats seriously and is working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all staff and students.

The district reminded parent/guardian, students, staff, and community to share information and report anything suspicious or concerning.

School will be in session Friday with a continued focus on safety.