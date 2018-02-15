Police ask for help to identify Kan. Valentine’s Day robbers

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects.

Just after 8:30 Wednesday, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Arby’s in the 4300 Block of east Harry, in Wichita, according to a social media report. A 20-year-old female employee told police two unknown suspects entered the store and ordered food. The male suspect then brandished a grey handgun and took money from the register.

The two suspects then fled the store on foot. There were no injuries, One suspect is described as black woman, 5-foot-9,160lbs, wearing a teal, black, white dress, and high heels.

The second suspect is described a black male, 5-foot-8, 130lbs, wearing gray sweat pants, bulky blue coat, black ball cap, and armed with a dark gray handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wichita Police.