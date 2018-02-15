Great Bend schools benefiting from Sunflower’s ABC Program

Sunflower Bank’s annual signature ABC Program has raised over $1,139,000 since 2001 for local schools and students in its Kansas, Colorado, and Missouri communities. Based on community participation during the campaign, the bank provides money to benefit K-12 students and their schools by making donations of $50 for every checking and savings account opened, 5 cents for each debit card point of sale when credit is selected, and $10 for every ‘A” on a student’s report card if their card is one of five drawn at every local branch.

Great Bend High School Principal Tim Friess and USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton say the money goes back to student recognition.

The ABC Program runs January 2 through March 31 and supports approximately 300 schools. Friess noted the High School will receive anywhere between $600 and $750 each year.