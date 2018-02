The Barton Community College softball team had an early lead erased in game one while falling behind early in the nightcap to drop a pair of non-conference games Wednesday at Cougar Field, 6-1 and 9-4 to Hutchinson Community College.

Searching for its first victory in four games, Barton’s next opportunity will come next Tuesday with a trip to Salina for a 5:00 p.m. doubleheader against the junior varsity squad of Kansas Wesleyan University.