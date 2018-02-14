Wednesday Sports Headlines

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Udoka Azubuike scored 19 points, Malik Newman had 17 and 13th-ranked Kansas bounced back from a brutal loss at Baylor by beating host Iowa State 83-77. Lagerald Vick scored 16 points for the Jayhawks, who shot 48.4 percent from the floor. Freshman Cameron Lard scored 19 points with 11 rebounds for Iowa State.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Keenan Evans scored 26 points and No. 7 Texas Tech beat 23rd-ranked Oklahoma 88-78 in Division I scoring leader Trae Young’s first college game in the city where he was born. Young, the son of former Texas Tech player Rayford Young, missed all nine 3-pointers while finishing with 19 points in front of a hostile Lubbock crowd that booed him just about every time he touched the ball in the Sooners’ fourth straight loss.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Kassius Robertson scored 16 points, Jordan Barnett added 15 and Missouri defeated No. 21 Texas A&M 62-58 to push its winning streak to five games. The Tigers played solid defense and clean offense, but struggled in the last five minutes against the press. The Aggies had their four-game winning streak snapped.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Luke Gregerson is back at spring training with the Cardinals nearly a decade after he was traded to the Padres organization while still a minor leaguer. The 33-year-old Gregerson signed as a free agent after winning a World Series with the Houston Astros. Although he hasn’t been formally handed the job, the right-hander is expecting to enter the season as the Cardinals’ closer.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals had the most feared bullpen in the majors in 2014 and ’15 with Wade Davis, Greg Holland and Kelvin Herrera helping them advance to back-to-back World Series. That’s no longer the case entering 2018. The back end of the bullpen remains unsettled as Royals opened spring training with pitchers and catchers reporting. Herrera led the team with 26 saves last season but lost his closing job as he battled forearm tightness.

UNDATED (AP) – Derrick Johnson’s tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs is coming to an end. The franchise’s career tackles leader and a four-time Pro Bowl selection, Johnson will become a free agent when his contract expires at the start of the new league year March 14. He intends to keep playing, it just won’t be in the familiar red, yellow and white of the Chiefs.

National Headlines

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Shaun White set a U.S. Winter Olympics record and allowed his country to reach a milestone by capturing the men’s halfpipe at Pyeongchang. White was second heading into his final run before becoming the first American male to win a gold medal in three Olympics. It was the 100th gold medal all-time for the United States in the Winter Games.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Shaun White has dismissed the sexual misconduct allegations made against him in a 2016 lawsuit as “gossip.” White has been criticized on social media and questioned in a press conference about allegations made in a lawsuit by a former drummer in White’s rock band. The woman says White sexually harassed and refused to pay her. The lawsuit was settled last May.

CHICAGO (AP) – Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs have finalized their six-year, $126 million contract, putting him in a rotation that includes Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood, who agreed to a three-year, $38 million package in December. Darvish split last season before the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, going 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA. The four-time All-Star earned a victory for the Dodgers in the National League division and championship series, but he was just 0-2 with a 21.60 ERA over 3 1/3 innings in two starts during the World Series.

PHOENIX (AP) – The Baltimore Orioles and pitcher Kevin Gausman have avoided an arbitration hearing by working out a $5.6 million contract for this season. Gausman went 11-12 with a 4.68 ERA last season, making a career-high 34 starts with a personal-best 179 strikeouts. Gausman and the Birds were scheduled to go to arbitration Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Houston Rockets earned their ninth consecutive win as James Harden delivered 34 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in a 126-108 trouncing of the Timberwolves. Ryan Anderson scored 21 points off the bench as Houston snapped Minnesota’s 13-game home winning streak and pulled within a half-game of the Warriors for the league’s best record. Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 12 rebounds in Minnesota’s first home loss since Dec. 16 against Phoenix.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Virginia 59 Miami 50

Final (2) Michigan St. 87 Minnesota 57

Final (7) Texas Tech 88 (23) Oklahoma 78

Final (13) Kansas 83 Iowa St. 77

Final (16) Rhode Island 85 Richmond 67

Final (18) Tennessee 70 South Carolina 67

Final Missouri 62 (21) Texas A&M 58