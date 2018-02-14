Water replacement project set to move to Main Street

The Great Bend Water replacement project continues to make project and will move to Main Street later this week. According to the City of Great Bend, the next phase will begin on Main Street between 10th and19th Street.

Construction on Main will continue for the next several months. The project will take place in phases with notifications to business & property owners adjacent to the project. Due to the nature of the work, changes to traffic patterns should be expected. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction and to be aware of workers in the work zone. On-street parking in and near the immediate work area will be temporarily closed as needed. Typical construction hours are Monday through Friday 7am to 5pm.

“Communication throughout this waterline project is of upmost importance,” according to Project Engineer Josh Golka. “We want to ensure things go smooth for everyone involved. The contractor for this project is APAC out of Hutchinson. PEC and APAC will work with property owners and notify them of service interruptions at least 48 hours in advance, with a goal of downtime being limited to periods less than 4 hours.”

The City of Great Bend appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact Karl Otter, Engineering Technician at 620-793-4111 with questions regarding the project.