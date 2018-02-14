Thursday Weather

Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.