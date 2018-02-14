Thursday Weather

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Washington’s Birthday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.