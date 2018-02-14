Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grossardt. Guests include the CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Ken Johnson. Also on the program to talk about American heart Month will be the Director of Cardio and Vascular services Aubney Nuss and Dr. Michael Hagley.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – What is on the horizon for ag equipment? How will it tie into data management? Chip will talk with equipment manufacturers at the National Farm Machinery Show.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”