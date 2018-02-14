Suspect claimed he had bomb during Kansas bank robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed bank robbery and asking the public to help identify a suspect.

Just before 10a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a bank robbery at the Capitol Federal, 4000 East Harry in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

The suspect brandished a firearm, demanded money and left a black bag with a yellow smiley face on it claiming the bag contained a bomb, according to a media release from the FBI.

The suspect described as a black male standing 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds wore a camo mask, gray hooded sweatshirt and gloves.

The bomb squad found no explosive device.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Wichita police.