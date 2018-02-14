Rifle, more than 1,300 rounds of ammo found in Kan. man’s car

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Sheriff’s authorities say officers found an assault rifle and more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition in a car after a chase in Lawrence.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kirsten Channel says the chase began early Wednesday when a sheriff’s deputy stopped a car in Lawrence for a traffic violation. He called for backup after seeing an AR-15 rifle in the car, and the suspect drove off. The car eventually was stopped. Officials say a search uncovered the rifle, ammunition and drugs.

The 26-year-old driver identified as Vince Wyatt from Kansas City, Kansas, was scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday.

Wyatt is on parole, with previous convictions including seven felony burglaries in Leavenworth County.

