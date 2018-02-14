Report: Changes in federal tax laws to boost Kansas revenues

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new report projects that Kansas will collect more than $505 million in additional revenues over the next three years because of changes in federal income tax laws.

The state Department of Revenue’s report Wednesday was good news for legislators as they wrestle with a Kansas Supreme Court mandate to boost spending on public schools. But it also could spur interest in state tax cuts.

The department said Kansas will see tax collections increase partly because Congress limited some federal income tax deductions.

The department projected that the state will collect an additional $138 million in the 2019 fiscal year starting July 1, $180 million in fiscal 2020 and $188 million in fiscal 2021.

The department released its projections for a joint meeting of the House and Senate tax committees.