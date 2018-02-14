Management and Compensation study underway for Great Bend

A management and compensation study for the City of Great Bend is now underway. In June, the City Council agreed to the study to be done on only the Police Department, but in December the Council agreed to have it done for all city departments. Randy Keasling is the Human Resources Director for the City of Great Bend.

According to Interim City Administrator George Kolb, the last time the city conducted a compensation study was 1999. He told council members that it is recommended the studies be performed every five years. Keasling says he is anxious to see what the results of the survey will be.

The city has hired the Arthur Gallagher firm out of Kansas City to conduct the study that will cost Great Bend $31,725. The money for the study will come proportionally from various departments that will be affected by the results.

Keasling says the study should take three months to complete. It is hoped that the results be be back before planning begins for next years budget.