Kan. woman admits making unauthorized purchases with her mother’s bank account

MINNEAPOLIS – A Salina woman was found guilty Tuesday of mistreatment of a dependent adult, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Meg Ellen Gravette-Holmgren, 43, pleaded guilty today in Ottawa County District Court to one felony count of mistreatment of a dependent adult.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the attorney general’s Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division which discovered that between July and November 2014, Gravette-Holmgren acted as durable power of attorney for her mother who was a dependent adult. The defendant spent her mother’s money for unauthorized purchases for herself. As part of the plea, Gravette-Holmgren agreed to pay $67,374.39 in restitution to her mother.