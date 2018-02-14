Kan. sheriff’s deputy accused of not turning in evidence in drug case

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A former Kansas deputy sheriff has been charged with official misconduct, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

On December 17, a citizen made an allegation of misconduct by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Price, according to Easter. The allegation involved not turning in evidence in connection with a narcotics investigation.

The sheriff’s department asked the Wichita Police Department to conduct an investigation in reference to the allegation. Police turned their findings over the District Attorney’s office and they filed the charges on Tuesday, according to Easter.

Price had been employed with the sheriff’s department 4 years.