Great Bend High School taking their wrestling outdoors

Great Bend Memorial Stadium. Friday night lights. On-the-turf competition. This summer, the Great Bend High School wrestling team is going to experience the football atmosphere during their first ever summer wrestling dual camp, “Grapple on the Gridiron.”

Panther wrestling coach Nathan Broeckelman says he would love to get his young varsity team more experience during the summer after already competing at a camp in Pueblo, Colorado.

Nathan Broeckelman Audio

Wrestlers will be composed of incoming 7th through 12th grade students. Broeckelman is hoping to get 18 teams, and already has a commitment from Pueblo West High School. Wrestling mats will be placed outside on the football field, with duals taking place Friday night under the lights.

Visiting schools will pay $500 per team of 20 or more or $35 per individual on a team less than 20.

Nathan Broeckelman Audio

Teams that travel long distances will have the opportunity to camp out in tents on the practice football field or inside the Panther Athletic Center (PAC) if weather is poor. The USD 428 Board of Education passed the request to host the event Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30.