FEBRUARY 14, 2018

FOR SALE: CHEVY V6 ENGINE. 804-3204

FOR SALE: 1991 BUICK. WANTED: SUBMERSIBLE PUMP. 792-2916

WANTED: 1973-1977 MONTE CARLO REAR END. 785-731-5550

FOR SALE: HEELER PUPPIES 3M 3F, 1988/89 FORD W/EXT CAB PU NEEDS BRAKES. 785-639-5033

FREE: ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. 603-8584

FOR SALE: MASTERBILT SMOKER, LAZY BOY SOFA. 793-0163

FOR SALE: 1993 FORD 4WD/1/2 TON/EXT CAB WITH ISSUES, MOTORCYCLE JACKET W/LINER (L) 617-8051

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, ANIMAL CAGE, FOOD DEHYDRATOR. 586-8009

WANTED: 2 WOODEN PORCH SWINGS. 785-483-1817

FOR SALE: 2 FLIP PHONES, CORDLESS DRILL, TOOL KIT. 786-1945

FOR SALE: TRACTOR TIRES CLAMP ON DUALS 18/4/38 785-259-5924

FOR SALE: 2002 OLDSMOBILE BRAVADA. 785-820-1365

FOR SALE: SEARS ROTO TILLER, JOHN DEERE 0 TURN RIDING MOWER, 2 CHAIN SAWS. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: BIRDHOUSES, CHILD’S CHINA CABINET, LG SMART PHONE. 282-9331

FOR SALE: 1972 FORD PU BED TRAILER W/HITCH. 785-735-4442

FOR SALE: 2 CB RADIO’S W/MICROPHONE. WANTED: MEDIUM SIZE DOG HOUSE. 855-0857

FOR SALE: 1952 JOHN DEERE M TRACTOR RESTORED. 785-650-1707

FOR SALE: 750/18 INNER TUBES, 2 TRACTOR TIRES 10/16, PU LOAD OF FIREWOOD. 923-3364

FOR SALE: 1980 CHEVY EL CAMINO, INTERNATIONAL 400 TRACTOR W/DISC & MOWER. 603-3096

WANTED: METAL STEPS, FLAT BED FOR A PU. 923-5356

FOR SALE: 8 RECAP TIRES FOR A BIG TRUCK 11R/24/5 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE. 285-9353

FOR SALE: 2003 CHEVY TAHOE 4WD, CHEVY TRUCK 4WD/EXT CAB, 1995 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER 4WD. 617-8267

WANTED: OXYGEN & ACETYLENE TANKS FOR A CUTTING TORCH. 282-4917

FOR SALE: 2005 CHEVY TRAIL BLAZER, 1983 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS OR TRADE. 352-0820

SALE IN PROGRESS AT 2318 RAILROAD AVE. POWER DRILLS, HACKSAWS, TOOLS, LEAF BLOWER, GAS POWERED WEED EATER, HOSE & REEL, FURNITURE, DECORATING ITEMS, BABY ITEMS, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BABY ITEMS, BIKES, BASS GUITAR AND SO MUCH MORE.

