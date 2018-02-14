Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson will become free agent

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson will become a free agent.

Johnson will become a free agent when his contract expires on March 14.

“Few players in recent history have meant more to the Chiefs franchise and the Kansas City community than Derrick Johnson,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “His tireless work ethic and passion for the game made him one of the most productive defensive players to ever wear a Chiefs uniform and one of the most respected players both in our locker room and around the league. Over the last 13 seasons, Derrick represented himself and the Chiefs organization with integrity and class, and he will always be a part of our Chiefs family.”

Johnson is the leading tackler in Chiefs history.

“I’ve been blessed to be a part of the Kansas City Chiefs organization my entire career,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the Hunt family, my coaches, teammates and the staff for the tremendous amount of support I received over the years. I love Kansas City and this fan base, they’ve always had my back. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to spend 13 years in a place I love.”

During his time in Kansas City, he played in 182 games and collected 27.5 sacks and 14 interceptions. He forced 23 fumbles and recovered eight.

He made four Pro Bowls for the Chiefs. He had a career-high 179 tackles in 2011.