USD 428 sees savings with Nex-Tech internet over Cox Communications

E-rate funding is a federal supplement to help offset the cost of internet at mostly schools and libraries across the country. USD 428 in Great Bend receives an 80 percent discount on their internet costs through the E-rate funding.

Superintendent Khris Thexton says the district is saving money on internet costs with the addition of Nex-Tech in the area.

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the 2018-2019 E-rate funding requests at Monday’s meeting.

Nex-Tech has a solid footprint in Northwest Kansas, and has recently moved into the Great Bend area with fiber optic internet. By switching to Nex-Tech internet next school year, USD 428 will save nearly $10,000 compared to what they would have spent with Cox Communications.

Thexton was pleased with Nex-Tech’s option to grow the district’s bandwidth as needed.

USD 428 still has one year left on their five-year contract with Cox for the Cox – WAN (Wide Area Network). Thexton anticipated Nex-Tech to put a bid in for that service next year. The central hub for USD 428’s internet is at Great Bend High School. The Cox – WAN connects all the district’s buildings with internet, while the Nex-Tech internet provides the actual fiber optic internet into the district.

With the E-rate discount, the Cox – WAN will cost $9,600 next year while the Nex-Tech internet will be $1,740.