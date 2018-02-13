Sheriff: Barton County teenager sent to hospital after crash on US 281

On Monday, February 12 at about 3:15 p.m. deputies from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of US 281 Highway at North East 50 Road.

Upon arrival officers discovered a two-vehicle accident on US 281. A 1998 Buick Century operated by Janel D. Tracy, age 35 of Great Bend, was southbound on US 281 Highway.

Investigation indicates that a 2001 Cadillac Deville operated by Ashley F. Vanaman, age 17 of Hoisington, failed to stop before entering US 281. The Vanaman vehicle collided with the Tracy vehicle and continued eastbound crashing through a fence and coming to stop in the pasture.

Vanaman was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital by Hoisington EMS. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by units from the Hoisington EMS and Fire Department as well as the Kansas Department of Transportation.

US 281 was blocked for about one hour while the accident was under investigation .