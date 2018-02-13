Tuesday Sports Headlines

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – TCU heads into the 2018 college baseball season looking to join Stanford as the only programs to make five straight College World Series appearances since the NCAA went to its current tournament format in 1999. The Horned Frogs have the makings for one of the top pitching staffs in the nation. The biggest question mark is their everyday lineup.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Teddy Allen scored 16 points off the bench to lead No. 20 West Virginia to an 82-66 win over TCU. James “Beetle” Bolden added 14 points, Daxter Miles Jr. scored 13 and Wes Harris had 11 points for West Virginia. Desmond Bane had 16 points, Vlad Brodziansky added 15 and Kouat Noi scored 12 for TCU. West Virginia has had trouble holding onto leads throughout the Big 12 season but didn’t let the Horned Frogs come back from a 38-27 halftime deficit.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.’s follow-up dunk with 8 seconds left in double overtime sent Baylor to a 74-73 win over Texas. It was the fourth straight victory for the resurgent Bears after a miserable start to the Big 12 season. Texas had taken the lead on Kerwin Roach II’s twisting layup with 20 seconds left. The dunk came off miss by Bears’ guard Manu Lecomte. Terry Maston scored 26 points.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – After beating a ranked opponent on Saturday for the third time in three weeks, Iowa State remains in last place in the Big 12. Yet how the Cyclones beat then-No. 17 Oklahoma reminded the rest of the league that their time in the cellar should be short lived. Iowa State (13-11, 4-8 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma 88-80 on Saturday thanks to the performances of its cornerstone freshmen, Lindell Wigginton and Cameron Lard.

National Headlines

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Chloe Kim put on a dominant display in winning the women’s halfpipe and giving the U.S. its third gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olmpics. The 17-year-old Californian put up a score of 93.75 on the first of her three finals runs and then bettered it with a near-perfect 98.75 on her last run with the gold already well in hand. American Arielle Gold edged teammate and three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark for bronze. Canada has beaten Finland 4-1 in pursuit of the country’s fifth straight gold medal in women’s hockey

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Virginia has ascended to No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll despite Saturday’s one-point loss against visiting Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers received 30 of 65 first-place votes to reach the top of the poll for the first time since December 1982. Second-ranked Michigan State is second in the poll with 21 first-place votes and is followed in the poll by former No. 1 Villanova, Xavier and Cincinnati.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi men’s basketball coach Andy Kennedy says he will step down at the end of the season. The decision comes two days after Ole Miss lost at LSU to extend its losing streak to five and drop to 11-14 overall, 4-8 in the SEC. Kennedy is the winningest coach at Ole Miss with 245 wins, ranking 18th in SEC history.

NEW YORK (AP) – Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach “stole so much” from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was 13. Kukors told The Associated Press in an emotional interview that she can’t get that time back but can speak out so others recognize signs of abuse. Sean Hutchison has denied abusing Kukors. He has said they were in a consensual relationship after the 2012 Olympics, when she was 23.

BRYAN, Texas (AP) – Former National League Rookie of the Year Wally Moon has died at 87. Moon was the 1954 NL Rookie of the Year after hitting .304 with 12 homers and 76 RBIs. He also won three World Series with the Dodgers from 1959-65. Moon batted .289 with a .371 on-base percentage, 142 homers and 661 RBS in 1,457 career regular-season games.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Steve Kerr handed over coaching duties to his players while the Golden State Warriors were completing a 129-83 thrashing of Phoenix. Kerr stayed outside the huddle during timeouts and let a rotating group of players take over the whiteboard, with injured Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala (ih-wah-DAH’-lah) getting most of the chances. Stephen (STEH’-fehn) Curry contributed 22 points and Omri Casspi added 19 as the Warriors won their third in a row to move one game ahead of Houston in the battle for the NBA’s best record.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and the Utah Jazz extended the league’s longest current winning streak to 10 games by downing the San Antonio Spurs, 101-99. Mitchell hit a pair of go-ahead baskets and a free throw in the final minute after they trailed by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter. Joe Ingles added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Utah, while teammate Derrick Favors chipped in 19 points and eight boards.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (14) North Carolina 83 Notre Dame 66

