Stop ‘N Learn: I Love The Zoo

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “I Love The Zoo” on Wednesday, February 14, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend-Brit Spaugh Zoo. If you love animals and the zoo, make sure to meet us at the Great Bend-Brit Spaugh Zoo on Valentine’s Day. During this special program, zoo staff will be talking about some of the animals they have at the zoo along with other interesting information about the zoo. Great Bend-Brit Spaugh Zoo Staff will be the presenters for this program. For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.

