Alejandro Azteca walks after charges dismissed

On Friday afternoon, Alejandro Azteca walked out of the Barton County Jail a free man after having his charges dismissed in Barton County District Court by Judge Scott McPherson. That case was one of two cases handled by the Barton County Attorney’s Office that were discussed at Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting. After Denise Rankin and her Attorney Stacia Boden had brought up their concerns to Commissioners with the way the County Attorney’s Office handled the child molestation case of Rankin’s ex-husband Jeffrey Rankin, the Azteca dismissal was brought up, a court verdict that was verified by Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

Azteca was facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property stemming from a May 21st, 2016 shooting in the 3900 block of Forest Avenue where Phillip Pardo was found suffering from a single gunshot wound. Barton County District Attorney Doug Matthews told Commissioner’s that they are still working on the case to get Azteca back into custody and back into the courtroom.

Azteca was arrested in Minnesota and extradited to Kansas to face the charges that were dismissed Friday.

Attorney Stacia Boden informed Commissioners Monday that she would be filing ethics complaints with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office and the Ethics Commission concerning the Rankin case. Denise Rankin urged the board to begin an investigation of the County Attorney’s Office, a request that was not acted upon during Monday’s meeting.