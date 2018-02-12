Great Bend–Wanda “Ramona” Keenan passed away February 10th, 2018 at Cherry Village surrounded by her family. Ramona was born August 31, 1931 to Nicholas E. and Anna (Heckens) Gutierrez. She married Gerald P. Keenan July 1, 1949 in Seward, KS. Gerald passed away November 14th, 1994.

During her lifetime Ramona opened her home up to numerous kids and adults who needed a place to live. She was always there to do whatever was needed for her family and friends. She never turned anyone away. She was a member of the ladies VFW and Eagles auxiliaries. She volunteered at the Red Cross and Salvation Army helping the victims of the Hoisington tornado. She also volunteered preparing and delivering Harvest Boxes to those who weren’t able to get out to pick them up. She worked at St. Rose hospital, Great Bend Manor, Eagles Lodge, American Legion and the VFW. Ramona loved her animals, raising quarter horses, sheep, dogs, cats and exotic fish and birds over the years. She always put everyone’s needs before her own and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Ramona is survived by her 4 children; Linda (Bob) Ramey of Pawnee Rock, Ramon (Brenda) Keenan of Pawnee Rock, Denise (Mike) Carroll of Broken Arrow, OK and Diane (Mouse) Newkirk of Great Bend. She has 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and the many who lived with her over the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, grandson Brian Reed, parents Nicholas and Anna Gutierrez, 1 brother Richard Gutierrez and 3 sisters Norma Welborn, Virginia Emmons and Martha Jane Gutierrez.

Memorial services will be held 1:30p.m. Saturday February 17, 2018 with Father Ted Steocklein officiating, visitation with family will be 12:30 to service time, all at Bryant Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.

Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Humane Society or Kindred Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.