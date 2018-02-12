Panthers compete at bowling tournament in Andover

The Great Bend High School bowling teams competed at the Andover Tournament this past Saturday. The girls rolled their season high and finished in 5th place. Jordan Vsetescka, Sarah Mehlhaff, Zeus Garcia, Nichole Griffin, Brynn Boxberger all set new season high series. Vsetescka finished in 5th place with a series total of 625.

The Panther boys qualified in second place. Great Bend won every baker game to claim the title for the second year in a row. Jordan Black finished in 2nd place with a 704 series and Bryce Moore earned 7th place with a 640 series.



Next action for the both Panthers teams will be Thursday, February 15 when they host the WAC Tournament at Walnut Bowl.