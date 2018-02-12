No. 16 Barton women’s tennis opens spring season in Texas

The No. 16 Barton County Community College women’s tennis team opened up the spring season Friday in Plano, Texas, with a couple of matches before returning home after Saturday’s action as the final day of the Collin Super Bash was cancelled due to rain.

In Friday’s opening day action, the Lady Cougars lost their Friday opener 7-2 to No. 11 Collin College before dropping a 6-3 decision to No. 18 ranked New Mexico Military Institute. Saturday’s weather forced the cancelling of the scheduled pair of matches versus No. 14 North Central Texas College and No. 25 Jacksonville College.

No. 9 ranked Neus Torregrosa picked up where she left off from last season, ending the day with two singles victory, the first in a 6-4, 6-1 win over Collin’s No. 48 Jayme Waites before a 7-5, 6-0 victory over NMMI’s Georjemah Roe.

Also picking up a single victory on the day was Jenna Groene in a 6-0, 6-0 win over NMMI’s Becsy Pacheco. Groene teamed up with fellow sophomore Shai Cartmill to give the Lady Cougars’ their lone doubles win in the six matches, an 8-2 victory over Collin’s Makeilah Turner and Nicole Maldonado.

The Lady Cougars will take a couple of weeks away from competition before heading to Salina, Kansas, on Thursday, March 1, for a 3:00 p.m. first serve against Kansas Wesleyan University.