Monday Sports Headlines

National Headlines

PEYONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – American Jamie Anderson won her country’s second gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games, taking the women’s slopestyle snowboarding amid blustery conditions. Anderson is the first woman to win multiple gold medals in women’s snowboarding at the Olympics. The win comes a day after teenager Red Gerard won the men’s slopestyle for the first U.S. gold medal.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – The United States has grabbed the bronze in the team skating competition, edging Italy. Mirai Nagasu has become the first American woman and third overall to land a triple axel in the Olympics, accomplishing the rare feat in the women’s free skate at the team competition. Canada clinched the gold before the final discipline, finishing just ahead of the Russians.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Frank Reich (ryk) is the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts after serving as offensive coordinator on the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning team. The hiring came five days after Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels accepted the job, only to back out hours later. Reich first became an offensive coordinator with the 2014 San Diego Chargers and spent two seasons there before joining Doug Pederson’s staff in Philadelphia in 2016.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin will start from the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Bowman won the pole in his qualifying debut as the official driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet, talking over for the just-retired Dale Earnhardt Jr. The rest of the field will be decided by the Twin-125s later this week.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Ted Potter Jr. has earned his first PGA victory since a broken ankle threatened to end his career. Potter outplayed world No. 1 Dustin Johnson while closing with a 3-under 69 to capture the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Potter finished at 17-under 270 and earned $1,332,000, nearly half of his career earnings going into the week.

UNDATED (AP) – Who’s No. 1? Losses by top-ranked Villanova, No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 Purdue leave uncertainty at the top of AP Top 25. No. 4 Michigan State could be in position to take over No. 1 for the second time this season.

BOSTON (AP) – LeBron James delivered 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers crushed the Boston Celtics, 121-99 on Paul Pierce Day in Boston. James overcame an early leg injury to score 13 points in the second quarter, eight coming in a 13-2 run that put Cleveland ahead by 10. Jordan Clarkson scored 17 and George Hill had 12 in their first appearances since being acquired by the Cavs at the trade deadline last week.

TORONTO (AP) – The Toronto Raptors took over the NBA’s Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division leads by winning their fifth in a row, a 123-103 rout of the Hornets. DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and eight assists for Toronto, while C.J. Miles chipped in 24 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range. The Raptors were 18-for-37 from beyond the arc in improving to 39-16, a half-game ahead of the Celtics.

DALLAS (AP) – Sixth-ranked Cincinnati ran its winning streak to 16 games and improved to 12-0 in the American Athletic Conference by drubbing SMU, 76-51. Kyle Washington had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats, who took the lead for good with a 9-0 run that put them ahead 11-5. Cincinnati opened the game by missing its first seven shots before shooting 50 percent the rest of the way.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (6) Cincinnati 76 SMU 51

Final (9) Duke 80 Georgia Tech 69

Final (20) Michigan 83 Wisconsin 72