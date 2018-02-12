Man convicted of attempted murder in Pratt to face Mississippi charges

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A man convicted in Kansas now faces trial in Mississippi over a series of shootings and killings.

Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest said Monday that authorities have returned Alex Deaton to Mississippi and aim for a summer trial on murder, drive-by shooting and motor vehicle theft indictments.

Deaton is accused of strangling his girlfriend, stealing her SUV, and shooting a jogger in 2017. He’s also indicted for killing a woman near Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Police say Deaton then carjacked a New Mexico couple, fled to Kansas, shot a store clerk and stole the clerk’s car.

Deaton pleaded guilty in July in Kansas to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He was sentenced there in October to nearly 13 years in prison.

He faces a possible life sentence if convicted in Mississippi.