Kansas woman faces arson, animal endangerment charges

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicions house fire and have made an arrest.

Just after 10a.m. Sunday, fire crews and police responded to 2152 South Saint Francis in Wichita for report of a fire and standoff at the residence, according to Lt. Jose Ocadiz.

Fire crews waited for police to secure the scene then proceeded to attack the fire. The homeowner evacuated safely. Fire investigators interviewed neighbors and other to determine the blaze was intentionally set by the homeowner, according to Ocadiz. She is facing charges of arson and animal endangerment.

Fire crews found numerous cats inside the residence. They were rescued and taken to the animal shelter. Officials estimated $40,000 damage to the home. Ocadiz did not release the suspect’s name.