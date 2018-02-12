Kansas man wanted on Federal warrant jailed after brief standoff

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on on felony charges.

Just after 1:30 Sunday, police began watching a residence in the 1500 block of SW Campbell in Topeka for a man wanted on a Federal arrest warrant for felon in possession of a firearm, according Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson.

Visual confirmation was made on the subject identified as 31-year old Jacob Gish and he ran back into his residence.

Gish refused to answer the door and attempts to make contact with him were made by phone and the use of a PA. After approximately 45 minutes of trying to get the him to come outside, he finally surrendered to the officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Gish and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on his Federal warrant and felony obstruction.

He has two previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.