WYANDOTTE COUNTY -A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy passenger car driven by Dennis W. Wager, Lansing, was turning left onto Marxen Road from Southbound Kansas 7.

The Chevy rear-ended a 2013 Freighlinter driven by Brendan R. Shepherd, 29, Cameron, Mo., that was in the turn.

Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene. Shepherd was not injured. Wagner was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.