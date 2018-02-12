The Latest: Kansas man gets another stay of removal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the deportation fight involving a chemist from Kansas (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A federal immigration board has granted a new stay of removal for a Kansas chemist who is battling efforts to deport him to Bangladesh.

That came Monday afternoon, hours after a federal immigration judge dissolved a temporary stay he had issued last week for 55-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal, who was arrested in late January in Lawrence.

Jamal’s attorneys quickly filed a new motion for a stay with the Board of Immigration Appeals in Virginia, which granted it late.

The chemist and adjunct professor has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years. He and his wife have three U.S. native children live in Lawrence.

His arrest and possible deportation sparked protests and criticism, including from Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

Immigration officials have not explained why they decided to arrest him Jan. 24.

