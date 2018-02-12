GBRC February Schools Out Programs

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission has a couple of great programs for your child when school is out. School’s out early on Thursday, February 15, so get registered for the Half Day of Winter Crafts. During this program students will spend the afternoon at the Activity Center doing crafts, enjoying yummy snacks and some other fun activities. For lunch we’ll have pizza. This program is open to children ages 6 – 12 and will be held from Noon to 5:00 pm.

Then on Friday, February 16 join us for Birdy Builders Kids Day Out. In the morning we’ll head out to the KWEC for a morning of avian engineering! Staff from the KWEC will teach students about how birds build their nests, find food and move around. Then around noon we will head back to the Activity Center for some pizza. The rest of the day will be spent at the Activity Center playing games and doing other organized activities. This program is open to children ages 6 – 12 and will be held from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Students will be bused to and from the KWEC by USD 428.

Please drop off and pick up your children at the Activity Center (2715 18th St.) for both programs. The registration deadline for these activities is Tuesday, February 13. For more information about other exciting programs or to register for these programs, contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext 2, stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street, or e-mail recreation@gbrec.net.