Feds charge Kan. man with operating gambling businesses

WICHITA– A Kansas man was charged Monday in federal court with operating illegal gambling businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jack Oxler, 41, Wichita, was charged with one count of operating an illegal poker gambling business and one count of operating an illegal sports betting business.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. The FBI, the Wichita Police Department and the Internal Revenue Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst are prosecuting.