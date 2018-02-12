Barton Baseball splits final two games at Carl Albert

bartonsports.com – Coming from behind in sweeping Thursday’s action, the Barton Community College baseball team faced a different type of adversity on Friday in wrapping up the four game set at Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Oklahoma.

Dropping game one 4-1, the Cougars bounced back in the nightcap to lead through the first three innings before having to claw back again in pulling way for a 13-7 win.

Notching fourth year Head Coach Brent Biggs’ 100th victory, the 3-1 Cougars will head back to Oklahoma next weekend with a three-game nine inning set at Rose State College in Midwest City.