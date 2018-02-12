Audio from Monday’s Barton County Commission Meeting

Barton County Commissioner’s Monday were asked to begin an investigation of the Barton County Attorney’s Office, County Attorney Amy Mellor and Assistant County Attorney Doug Matthews.

The request came from Denise Rankin and her attorney Stacia Boden in response to the way they felt a child molestation case involving Rankin’s ex-husband Jeffrey Allen Rankin was handled.

Rankin had originally faced 31 criminal charges that included rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, but as part of a plea agreement between Rankin’s attorney and Assistant County Attorney Doug Matthews, other charges in the case were dismissed.

The audio link below is the discussion that took place in Commission chambers. You will hear from Denise Ranking, Stacia Boden, George Rayl and Barton County Assistant Attorney Doug Matthews.