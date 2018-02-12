UPDATE: 1 in custody after 18-year-old killed in shooting at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made an arrest.

Just before 9p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting call in the 900 Block of South Pine Ridge in Wichita, according to Lt. Todd Ojile. Upon arrival, first responders found an 18-year-old inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died, according to Ojile.

Investigators learned that the 18-year-old was at the residence of a woman and two children, accompanied by three other men. While there, unknown suspects arrived at the residence and were armed with a handgun.

The victim and one of the suspects got into a physical confrontation and shots were fired that hit the victim, according to Ojile.

Early Monday, investigators arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the area of Lincoln and Rock Road in Wichita. The teen is being held in juvenile detention on requested murder charges, according to Ojile. Investigators are still working to identify the other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

