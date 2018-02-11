Sunday Sports Headlines

WACO, Texas (AP) – Manu Lecomte had 18 points, helping Baylor to an 80-64 victory over No. 10 Kansas. After the Jayhawks had pulled within a basket, Lecomte scored eight straight points. The Jayhawks trailed 30-20 at halftime after having nine turnovers and only seven made field goals before the break. Devonte Graham led Kansas with 23 points.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Keenan Evans scored 19 points and No. 7 Texas Tech beat Kansas State 66-47 to take sole possession of the Big 12 lead. Dean Wade led the Wildcats with 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Landry Shamet scored 16 points in just 23 minutes as No. 22 Wichita State cruised to a 95-74 win over UConn. The Shockers (19-5, 9-3 American Athletic Conference) had 17 assists and just two turnovers while building a 55-33 halftime lead and were never threatened after that.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State freshman Lindell Wigginton upstaged Trae Young by scoring 26 points and the Cyclones upset No. 17 Oklahoma 88-80, handing the Sooners their sixth consecutive road loss. Fellow rookie Cam Lard had 19 points with 17 rebounds for the Cyclones (13-11, 4-8 Big 12), who beat a ranked team at home for the third time in a span of three weeks.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Kassius Robertson hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and Kevin Puryear scored five of his 13 points after regulation to help Missouri beat Mississippi State 89-85 in overtime. Jordan Geist had 17 points, Jordan Barnett scored 15 and Jontay Porter 10 for Missouri, which has won four in a row.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Kendall Smith and Cameron McGriff each scored 20 points and Oklahoma State beat another ranked team on the road, topping No. 19 West Virginia 88-85. The Cowboys won at then-No. 7 Kansas last weekend. Jevon Carter had a career-high 33 points for West Virginia, which led by six with three minutes left. The Mountaineers have lost six of nine.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Vladimir Brodziansky scored 25 points, Kouat Noi had his second straight career high with 18 and TCU won an important matchup between teams battling for the NCAA Tournament, beating Texas 87-71. The Horned Frogs shot 60 percent with one turnover before halftime and never trailed in answering a double-overtime loss at Texas a day after the Longhorns learned that sophomore guard Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia.

National Headlines

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Colorado teenager Red Gerard has earned the first U.S. gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games by winning the men’s slopestyle snowboarding, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris. Gerard drilled his third and final run for a score of 87.16 to become second straight American to win the event, which made its Olympic debut four years ago.

UNDATED (AP) – The No. 2 and No. 3 men’s basketball teams were beaten on Saturday. Virginia Tech’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. ruined Virginia’s day by scoring on a putback with 5.8 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Hokies a stunning 61-60 triumph over second-ranked Virginia. Michigan State won a 3 versus 4 matchup as Miles Bridges nailed a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left to give the fourth-ranked Spartans a 68-65 victory over No. 3 Purdue.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Golden State’s Steve Kerr has become the fastest coach in NBA history to 250 victories, doing it in his 302nd game. Klay Thompson scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter as the Warriors thumped the Spurs, 122-105. Stephen Curry added 17 points and eight assists, while Draymond Green had 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

CHICAGO (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Chicago Cubs and pitcher Yu Darvish have worked out a six-year, $126 million contract. The 31-year-old Darvish was a combined 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA for the Rangers and Dodgers last year. He went a combined 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA for the Dodgers in the division and championship series, but he lost both of his World Series starts while compiling a 21.60 ERA in just 3 1/3 innings.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Villanova 86 Butler 75

Final OT Virginia Tech 61 (2) Virginia 60

Final (4) Michigan St. 68 (3) Purdue 65

Final (5) Xavier 72 Creighton 71

Final (7) Texas Tech 66 Kansas St. 47

Final (8) Auburn 78 Georgia 61

Final Baylor 80 (10) Kansas 64

Final (12) Gonzaga 78 (11) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65

Final (13) Arizona 81 Southern Cal 67

Final (14) Ohio St. 82 Iowa 64

Final Alabama 78 (15) Tennessee 50

Final Iowa St. 88 (17) Oklahoma 80

Final Oklahoma St. 88 (19) West Virginia 85

Final (21) North Carolina 96 NC State 89

Final (22) Wichita St. 95 UConn 74

Final (23) Nevada 83 San Diego St. 58

Final Texas A&M 85 (24) Kentucky 74

Final Boston College 72 (25) Miami 70