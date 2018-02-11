Monday USD 428 Board of Education Agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

February 12, 2018 5:00 p.m.

AI: Action Item DI: Discussion Item IO: Information Only

USD 428 Board of Education Goals

1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS ……………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Volunteers in USD 428 Learning Centers

USD 428 appreciates the many persons who generously volunteer to assist in various capacities in the schools. The summary indicates that volunteers provide an estimated 107.05 hours each week across the district, with many additional hours relating to special events. Thanks to all who volunteer their time for the benefit of students.

3. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

 Board Members’ Comments

 USD 428 Education Foundation

 Written Communications / Correspondence

4. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Second Reading of School Calendars ……………………………….. Mr. Umphres

Development of the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school calendars were presented for BOE review in January. Review and approval of two upcoming school years will allow administration, staff and students to plan accordingly.

B. Approval of Bid of Pickup Truck …………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

Three bids were received for a 2017 ¾ Ton pickup truck for the Maintenance Department. A custom tool box from B S Trailer Sales Inc. in Dodge City will need to be installed on the truck. Administration recommends approval to purchase a truck and have a tool box installed.

Dealership Model 2WD 4WD

Dove Chevrolet 2018 Chevy Silverado $25,787.47 $28,117.47

Marmie Dodge 2018 Dodge Ram $21,594.00 $23,758.00

Marmie Ford 2018 Ford F-250 $23,790.00 $26,524.00

5. NEW BUSINESS

A. Summer Dual wrestling tournament …………………………………. Mr. Umphres

GB High Head Wrestling Coach Nathan Broeckelman will provide details, and request permission to host a 2018 Summer Dual wrestling tournament.

B. Approval to Request 2018-2019 E-Rate Funding ……………….. Mr. Umphres

Administration requests BOE approval for 2018-2019 E-rate funding requests, as itemized below.

Vendor Total Less E-Rate Year Cost

COX-WAN $48,000 $38,400 $9,600

Nex-Tech Internet $8,700 $6,960 $1,740

TOTAL $56,700 $45,360 $11,340

Cellular, local and long distance phone charges are no longer paid for by E-Rate funds.The Cox – WAN contract is the same as last year with this being the final year of the five-year contract.

C. Concrete Projects …………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

 Park Elementary

 HS Field House

6. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. Science Graduation Requirements

The GB High School Science department would like to change the GBHS science requirements for graduation. The Science department has tried to shuffle classes to provide more flexibility for students. This change in requirements would allow students to have flexibility, but still ensure they are taking a wide array of science credits.

Current BOE Policy on Graduation Requirements for Science:

 Three (3) units of science

Proposed BOE Policy on Graduation Requirements for Science:

 Three (3) units science – One (1) life science and One (1) physical science

B. Adoptions Updates:

Elementary Science and High School Science will be bringing their recommendation to the Board in March. Middle School Science is a little behind because the curriculum they wanted to pilot was not available until last week. 7-12 English Language Arts (ELA) adoption is just beginning. They will bring a pilot request to the board by April or May.

C. Educlimber Update:

The Board approved to purchase Educlimber for the aggregation of data. A demonstration on how the tool supports the district staff to learn about a total child will be presented.

D. The addition of Nurse Aides

E. Curriculum Meeting Minutes (Attachments 6.E)

 Curriculum Steering Committee: 2/6/18

 Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 1/8/18 and 2/5/18

7. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Governmental Relations Seminar in Topeka – January 11-12, 2018

B. Legislative Update:

C. Architect Update

D. Parent Teacher Conference Dates: USD 428’s Parent Teacher conferences are scheduled on February 12, 13, and 15, 2018.

E. Approval of Contributions (Attachments 7.E)

 Great Bend Recreation Commission wishes to donate commercial level cardio exercise equipment no longer in use. The equipment will be utilized at the GB High School for athletic training and fitness academics.

 3 – Life Fitness Treadmills

 2 – Life Fitness Elliptical Trainers

 2 – Life Fitness Recumbent Exercise bikes

 GBHS FFA. Contributions totaling $200 have been received designated to the GBHS Future Farmers of America group.

 Aaron’s Repair & Supply $100

 Cecelia Nicolet $50

 Sandra Walters $50

 Bauer, Pike, Bauer & Wary, LLC wishes to donate $200 to the Riley Elementary Neon Sign fund.

8. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

9. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (January 8, and January 25, 2018) (Attachments 9.A)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

Licensed Teacher Appointment

 Mrs. Amber Wolking, Teacher of Family Consumer Science at GB High School

Licensed Teacher Resignation

 Mrs. Haley Divilbiss, Teacher of Grade 5 at Jefferson Elementary

10. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

•Building Bridges: Tuesday, February 20, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. at GB High School. A cooperative effort of Barton County businesses and Employees to bring Business/Industry, Economic Development, Workforce Development and Education together. A proven program to help identify what schools should be teaching the students in effort to prepare them to be a viable part of our workforce. (Attachment 10.0)

•GBHS Hall of Fame: Friday, February 23, 2018. Luncheon Banquet at 11:45 a.m. at Stone Ridge Country Club, Induction Ceremony at approximately 7:10 p.m. between Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball Games at GBHS. Inductees: Larry Becker and James Calcara

•No School: February 15 – Early Release, February 16 – NO SCHOOL

February 26 – NO SCHOOL

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: Noon on Tuesday February 28, 2018, at GB Middle School

•IBB Meeting: 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the District Education Center

11. ADJOURNMENT ……………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres