Kansas man sentenced for second knife attack

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man convicted of aggravated battery for an incident on December. 4 was ordered to prison for 13 months by a Reno County District Judge.

Bryan Corral,19, was involved in an altercation with another man in the 1500 block of North Jackson in Hutchinson.

Corral threatened the victim with a knife. The victim reportedly grabbed the knife in self-defense and suffered a number of cuts, including a laceration to his finger.

Corral had been on community corrections for an aggravated assault conviction from July 4, 2017. In that case, he threatened the victim with a butterfly knife