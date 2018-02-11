Kansas couple jailed after chase, crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects stolen property and weapons charges.

Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police responded to a residence in the Oakland neighborhood of Topeka, in reference a report of a stolen car that had just occurred.

The victim stated a known subject had just taken his Chevrolet SUV and his firearm, according to Lieutenant Andrew Beightel.

While checking the area an officer spotted the stolen car in a nearby convenience store parking lot. Officers attempted to stop and recover the vehicle but, the driver refused to stop and initiated a short pursuit. The driver lost control of the SUV at SE Seward and SE Lake, shattering a telephone pole and knocking down power lines. The driver and passenger then attempted to flee on foot but, were both quickly apprehended. Officers were also able to locate the firearm that was taken during this theft. There were no injuries during this incident.

Officers booked Austin North (26) and Briana Fitzpatrick (28), both of Topeka, into the Shawnee Co jail for several criminal charges including, possession of stolen property, firearm violations, drug paraphernalia possession and traffic charges.

Anyone with information relating to this crime, please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.